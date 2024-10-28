Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch house fire being treated as suspicious, police say

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
A residential house fire in the Christchurch suburb of St Martins is now being treated as suspicious, police say.

Fire and Emergency Services (Fenz) responded just before 12pm yesterday after receiving multiple calls about a house fire on Wilsons Road South.

A scene examination was completed this morning.

The St Martins house in Christchurch was completely engulfed in flames. Photo / Marguerite McCartney
“Police are following strong lines of inquiry in relation to a suspicious fire on Wilsons Road South in St Martins yesterday,” said a police spokesperson.

At around 11.45am yesterday, officers who were in the area on another matter noticed smoke coming from a nearby house.

When they approached the house, which was unoccupied, they realised that the rear of the property was on fire.

Photos have emerged showing the house engulfed in flames.

The fire sent smoke billowing through the suburb while two fire crews worked to put out the blaze.

A Fenz spokesperson said they did not have to extricate anyone.

“[As] far as I’m aware all people are accounted for,” said a police spokesperson.

Fire crews battling a residential blaze in St Martins, Christchurch. Photo / Marguerite McCartney
