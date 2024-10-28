“Police are following strong lines of inquiry in relation to a suspicious fire on Wilsons Road South in St Martins yesterday,” said a police spokesperson.

At around 11.45am yesterday, officers who were in the area on another matter noticed smoke coming from a nearby house.

When they approached the house, which was unoccupied, they realised that the rear of the property was on fire.

Photos have emerged showing the house engulfed in flames.

The fire sent smoke billowing through the suburb while two fire crews worked to put out the blaze.

A Fenz spokesperson said they did not have to extricate anyone.

“[As] far as I’m aware all people are accounted for,” said a police spokesperson.