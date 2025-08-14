“The Christchurch TAS was launched without adequate funding, resulting in significant staffing shortfalls, including limited trauma surgeon involvement (fewer than four hours per week), no dedicated house officer and restricted operational hours (Monday to Friday only),” it said.

“As a result, trauma patients admitted over the weekend were initially managed by the on-call surgical teams before being handed over to the TAS on Monday, potentially leading to delays or inconsistencies in tertiary survey completion.

“This has meant that patients admitted over weekends are initially managed by on-call teams before being transferred to the TAS, introducing delays and potential inconsistencies in care.”

Because of staffing shortages, there were periods when the service was not functioning at all, which probably diluted its impact, the report noted.

“An example of this is when there was a lack of registrar cover, and so the entire service was closed over the Christmas and New Year period in 2023/2024.”

Another limitation was “inconsistent or missing data”, which may have affected the accuracy of outcome measures and “masked potential areas of improvement”, researchers said.

Injury is the leading cause of death in New Zealand for those under the age of 35, and the second most common reason for hospitalisation.

Although most New Zealand hospitals have dedicated trauma assessment teams (including staff from emergency medicine, general surgery, anaesthetics and nursing), only two of the country’s seven tertiary hospitals provide ongoing inpatient trauma-specific care through dedicated trauma admission teams.

Health NZ has been approached for comment.

- RNZ