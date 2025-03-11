Tyrone is understood to be the son of Nomad gangster Malcolm Munns, himself the victim of a killing in 1997 by a Highway 61 man.

Police investigating a homicide cordon off a block of flats in Mairehau, Christchurch, on March 10. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Police forensic specialists arrived to conduct a scene examination on Monday. Scene guards were in place at the address.

“We are still looking to speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in Innes Rd between 8pm and 9.15pm on Sunday, March 9,” a police spokesperson said.

Police forensic specialists arrive at the scene. Photo / Katie Oliver

Complex has some ‘real characters’

The incident took place at a social housing complex.

Des Banks, owner of the Flower Bazaar shop across the road from the scene, said it has some “real characters” who come into the shop from time to time.

“There’s always something going on over there, the police have been there prior to this on multiple occasions,” he said.

Banks said he believes police are there at least once a month.

“It’s a bit scary knowing we’re so close and we live just around the corner,” he said.

Police have not yet taken anyone into custody regarding the incident, which Banks said was concerning.

“There could be somebody out there that’s angry and upset,” he said.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.