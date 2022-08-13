Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run which has left a woman in hospital. Photo / Supplied

Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Christchurch which has left a woman in hospital.

A spokesperson said that just after 8.20pm on Friday, a woman in her 50s was crossing Marshlands Rd at the intersection with Voss St when she was struck by a white van.

"The driver of the van did not stop to check on the woman," police said.

"She was knocked to the ground and was bleeding from the head."

A woman suffered serious injuries after being struck by this van in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

The woman was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries, and is in a stable condition.

The woman's daughter tonight told the Herald that her mother couldn't remember what happened except that she was hit by a vehicle.

"The police called her today at the hospital and said they're still searching for the vehicle.

They have some footage to look at."

She said her mother was "still in very poor condition". She is set to have surgery on Sunday.

Police said a broken left wing mirror was found at the scene.

"As part of our inquiries, police are seeking any information which may help, including details on the driver of the white van which had pipes along its roof and would have been missing the wing mirror.

"If you can help, please get in touch with Police via 105 and quote file number 220813/5063."