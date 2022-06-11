Christchurch gun incident: Two arrests after man wounded in daytime shooting

Police investigators at the scene of the shooting at North New Brighton on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Two men are due to appear in a Christchurch court on Monday after a man was shot in the face last Monday afternoon.

Police say the pair would face charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

It follows a shooting in New Brighton earlier this week when police were called to Bower Ave following a report of gunshots in the area at 3.25pm. Police found a man with non-life-threatening injuries to his face.

This morning police investigating the shooting executed warrants at two properties in Upper Riccarton and Hoon Hay.

Two men aged 28 and 34 were arrested and due to appear at Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Mike Varnam said police hoped these arrests provided reassurance to the public.

"We want to send a strong message to those causing harm with gun violence in our communities - it will not be tolerated.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to put those allegedly responsible before the courts and we are pleased to have done so in a timely manner."