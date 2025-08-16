A 32-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a cannabis plant for supply. He is due in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.
A 28-year-old man was charged with obstructing police. He is due to appear in the same court a week later.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.
