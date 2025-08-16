A 32-year-old and a 28-year-old were arrested in Christchurch overnight for allegedly brandishing a gun at passersby from their car. Photo / NZME

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Christchurch gun crime: Group in car allegedly brandish firearm in Shirley, armed police arrest two

A 32-year-old and a 28-year-old were arrested in Christchurch overnight for allegedly brandishing a gun at passersby from their car. Photo / NZME

Two men are due in court after allegedly brandishing a firearm and threatening people from inside their car in the Christchurch suburb of Shirley.

Armed police descended on the area early this morning and cordoned it off.

Police received a report of a group in a vehicle holding a firearm and making threats about 1.20am, a police spokeswoman told the Herald.

Officers found the alleged offenders at a property on Marshlands Rd. Two people were arrested.