Christchurch gun crime: Group in car allegedly brandish firearm in Shirley, armed police arrest two

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald
A 32-year-old and a 28-year-old were arrested in Christchurch overnight for allegedly brandishing a gun at passersby from their car. Photo / NZME

Two men are due in court after allegedly brandishing a firearm and threatening people from inside their car in the Christchurch suburb of Shirley.

Armed police descended on the area early this morning and cordoned it off.

Police received a report of a group in a vehicle holding

