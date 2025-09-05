Christchurch gang pad targeted with flammable projectiles, police respond
NZ Herald
Police have increased their presence around Christchurch after this morning's attempted arson in Cuffs Rd. Photo / NZME
Police have advised of an increased presence around Christchurch after an “unsuccessful attempt to start a fire” at a gang pad this morning.
“Flammable projectiles” were allegedly thrown at the fence of the Cuffs Rd property about 7.30am.
Police said the fence did not catch fire and there was “minimal
damage”.
Inspector Craig Scott said police would not stand by as gangs created chaos in communities.
“While this morning’s incident didn’t result in any significant harm, the violent actions of gangs cause real unease, particularly for any witnesses or those living nearby.”