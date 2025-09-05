Police have increased their presence around Christchurch after this morning's attempted arson in Cuffs Rd. Photo / NZME

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police have increased their presence around Christchurch after this morning's attempted arson in Cuffs Rd. Photo / NZME

Police have advised of an increased presence around Christchurch after an “unsuccessful attempt to start a fire” at a gang pad this morning.

“Flammable projectiles” were allegedly thrown at the fence of the Cuffs Rd property about 7.30am.

Police said the fence did not catch fire and there was “minimal damage”.

Inspector Craig Scott said police would not stand by as gangs created chaos in communities.

“While this morning’s incident didn’t result in any significant harm, the violent actions of gangs cause real unease, particularly for any witnesses or those living nearby.”