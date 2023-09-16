Police will continue to monitor gang members tonight and encourage the public to report law-breaking and unsafe driving.

A gang motorcycle ride around the outskirts of Christchurch has ended with just one arrest, with police pleased “in general” with behaviour during the event.

Multiple infringements were issued for unlawful driving behaviour and one motorcycle was impounded, but no roads needed to be blocked, said Detective Inspector Joel Syme, of Canterbury CIB.

“Police closely monitored the ride, with police vehicles following from a distance. Overall behaviour was good and there were no major incidents.”

A 29-year-old man with a warrant for his arrest was taken into custody. He’ll appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Police would continue to monitor the activity of those from the ride who remained in Christchurch overnight and were ready to respond to any reports of unlawful activity, Syme said.

He encouraged the public to report unlawful activity and unsafe driving, so police could take appropriate action.

This can be done by calling 111 if the incident is happening now. Non-urgent matters can be reported to police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.