Christchurch fraudster Eddie Quirke loses appeal despite claims of bank robbing father's influence

5 minutes to read
Edward Quirke was sentenced at Christchurch District Court. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Kurt Bayer
By:

NZ Herald reporter based in Christchurch

Eddie Quirke's father, he says, was a bank robber.

A career underworld figure with links to organised crime groups who carried out bank heists and raids on various businesses.

Young Eddie, Edward James Quirke, grew

