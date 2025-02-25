The neighbour of a man who escaped a house fire in Christchurch this morning recalls hearing a “large boom” at the time.
Emergency services, including five fire crews, responded to the blaze in a two-storey home at Bishopdale’s Clotilda Place on Tuesday morning, finding the house in flames when firefighters arrived at about 9.30am.
Simonne Hamman, who lives two sections down, said her kitchen window looks directly on to the man’s property.
“I was just cooking a late breakfast and then I heard this massive boom,” she said.