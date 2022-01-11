Christchurch fire: Emergency services responding to blaze at property linked to Mongrel Mob

The fire is at a property in Bowhill Rd in New Brighton. Photo / George Heard

A property linked to the Mongrel Mob has been badly damaged by fire in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the two-storey property in New Brighton just after 1pm.

The fire was well-involved and the property is badly damaged.

Plumes of smoke can be seen in the area.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the fire at about 1pm.

The fire was well-involved when firefighters arrived. Photo / George Heard

Members of the public had reported a large fire at a property in Bowhill Rd in New Brighton.

Fire crews arrived to find a two-storey house well-involved in fire.

Police are telling people to leave the area near the fire, saying it is an active crime scene.

Four fire engines are in attendance and there are no indications of anyone being in the house.

An ambulance is also at the scene.