The fire started at a Buchan St, Christchurch business around 11.30am. Photo / Nathan Morton

Fire crews are fighting a large blaze at a Christchurch business.

Emergency services were called to Buchan St around 11.40am.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ said details were limited but the road is closed while two fire engines tackle the blaze.

Emergency services have blocked the road. Photo / Nathan Morton

An employee from neighbouring business Long Cloud Kayaks said staff are being asked to evacuate.

Smoke can be seen across the city.

Police say they are helping with road closures, traffic management and evacuations of the immediate area.

“People in the area are advised to listen to directions from staff and avoid the vicinity within 100 meters of the fire,” police said.

