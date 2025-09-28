Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch father jailed for sexual abuse of intellectually disabled daughter

Al Williams
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A woman has addressed her father in court after he sexually assaulted her. Photo / 123rf

A woman has addressed her father in court after he sexually assaulted her. Photo / 123rf

Warning: This story contains details of sexual offending and may be upsetting.

A daughter with an intellectual disability has told her father that the image of him sexually assaulting her is “burnt” into her memory.

“It has been a few years since you violated me, but I still remember

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save