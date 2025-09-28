The man was granted permanent name suppression when he appeared for sentencing on charges of exploitative sexual connection with a person with a significant impairment and an exploitative indecent act on a person with a significant impairment.
Judge Michael Crosbie said the defendant was the biological father of the victim.
She was 19 and in residential care when she organised an overnight stay at her father’s in May 2022.
The victim invited some friends over who stayed until the early hours of the morning.
Her father’s partner had gone to bed and one of the victim’s friends went into a bedroom with her father to smoke synthetic cannabis.
Around 2am, the friends left and the victim and her father were in the lounge where she began to get changed into her pyjamas.
He offered to adjust her bra, which he noticed had loosened and she agreed.
She sat next to him on a chair and, while helping adjust the bra, he exposed her breasts.
Her head started spinning and she struggled to cope with what was going on as he asked her whether what he was doing was okay.
Judge Crosbie thanked the victim for being in court.
“You were very brave to come forward very quickly. Hopefully, your coming forward will encourage other victims to do the same.”
The man was sentenced to three years and two months’ imprisonment.
