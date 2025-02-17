- Unusual demand, not a staff shortage, led Christchurch Hospital to urge non-urgent cases to seek treatment elsewhere.
- Health New Zealand’s Martin Keogh cited increased surgical cases impacting the emergency department.
- Christchurch ED, the busiest in the country, recorded 8% growth in patient visits over 12 months.
Unusual demand at Christchurch ED, not a staff shortage, led to the plea for patients to seek non-urgent medical treatment elsewhere, Health New Zealand says.
In a plea on its social media page on Monday, the hospital said its emergency department was “extremely busy” with “large numbers of people coming in for care”.
It urged people who were severely unwell to go to the ED or call an ambulance but asked that people with non-life-threatening emergencies go elsewhere “to reduce the pressure” on the department.