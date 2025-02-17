Everyone presenting at the department would be assessed for urgency, and patients with non-urgent conditions could expect an extended wait, it warned.

Health New Zealand Te Wai Pounamu deputy chief executive Martin Keogh said there had been an increase of surgical cases over the past three or four days, which had flowed on to the emergency department.

“Definitely not a staffing issue, this was purely demand, unusual demand, both for surgical care that puts pressure on our beds and our theatres and flows back into the ED at times.”

The rise in surgical cases happened “from time to time” and the hospital tried to keep planned surgery going at the same time. It was using facilities at Burwood Hospital to help out.

“We’re always open ... we’ll never turn anyone away, but obviously we have to triage the high-acuity patients first.”

On Monday it saw 76% of patients within the six-hour target time. “But we know some people waited a long time with low-acuity conditions.”

He said Christchurch Hospital’s ED is the busiest in the country and had an 8% growth in patients over the past 12 months.

The biggest increase has been in the 0-14 and 24-40 age groups. Keogh said they didn’t yet know the reason for the demand increase but access to GPs, especially after hours, was a factor.