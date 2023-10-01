Advance voting opens today, Chris Hipkins has tested positive for Covid and strong wind warnings have been put in place for the South Island and Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

An ATM machine screen error led to public outcry over the weekend and has now forced the machine’s company to apologise for the mistake.

Residents of eastern Christchurch took to social media to express their shock after using newly installed ATM machines at Eastgate Mall in Linwood.

Patrons were informed while using the machines, operated by Next Payments NZ, that they would be charged $7.50 for each transaction.

Residents planned to organise a gathering to protest the threatened usage charges, calling the charges “disgusting” and “criminal”.

On Monday morning, Next Payments NZ confirmed to the public the charge was an ATM screen error - caused by having a wrong file loaded on the screen files.

Wibo Basoma, general manager of Next Payments NZ said the issue has now been addressed and resolved.

Basoma said all transactions were checked by the company and no customer had been charged any of the advertised fees, all transactions were “processed at a zero fee”.

However, he did confirm the ATMs would only be fees-free for the first three months of their operation before a standard fee of $2.80 per successful cash withdrawal would be introduced.

The fee would allow Next Payment to “deliver continued support for all cardholders to access their bank account and perform either a cash withdrawal or balance inquiry at a safe and secure location” at the shopping mall.

Basoma apologised to the public for the screen error and said the company regrets the mistake.

“Next is sincerely apologising to all cardholders and management at [the mall].”