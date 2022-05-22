A court has ruled that a Christchurch drug dealer must hand over $244,000 in cash under criminal proceeds legislation. Photo / Supplied

A drug dealer has been ordered to hand over $244,000 after a court's ruling on criminal proceeds.

Daren Standen, 60, only came to the attention of police after officers were called out to a Christmas Day family harm incident in 2020.

While investigating that matter, police found $226,785 cash in the back of a car, along with 35.85 grams of methamphetamine.

Standen was arrested and charged before later pleading guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine for supply.

He was sentenced to home detention.

A police photo of the methamphetamine seized. Photo / Supplied

The cash was seized at the time of Standen's arrest and restrained under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009.

Justice Gerald Nation last week ruled at the High Court in Christchurch on the forfeiture of the cash and a 2003 Audi Quattro car - a total value of $244,065.00.

"It is important that criminals are denied the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of offending which causes so much harm within our communities," said Detective Sergeant Brendan Patten of Canterbury Police's southern asset recovery unit.

"This ruling is a great result as these funds will now be used to support initiatives that help reduce this harm."

Police say they continue to encourage the public to report suspicious financial activity, including information about people who appear to be acquiring property or living a lifestyle that is inconsistent with their means.

They are yet to find the blue-coloured 2003 Audi Quattro, registration number MPK920 and welcome any information as to its whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.