Christchurch driver seriously injured after car drives 100 metres down bank

Car rolls 100m down bank on Christchurch rd. Photo / Google Maps

The driver of a car in Christchurch has been seriously injured, after leaving the road and driving down a steep bank in the rural district of Little River.

Police confirmed the car drove approximately 100 metres down the bank just after 9pm on Sunday night.

Two Fire and Emergency NZ crews from Little River and Akaora attended the car crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd, near the Hill Top Cafe.

“A car had gone over the bank,” a spokesperson said.

Crews departed shortly before 10.45pm. A police spokesperson said the car’s occupant was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Police are at the scene of the crash once again on Monday morning to examine the scene.