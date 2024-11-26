Jojo said those comments were incredibly disheartening.
“We’re educated women, we work in the community, we’re electricians, we work for building companies. It was just awful to be profiled in that way,” she said.
“To walk into a space we thought was safe to support the rainbow community and then be targeted bysomeone in the rainbow community, it made us feel sick to our stomachs.”
While Muy Muy staff did not intervene on the night, they did follow up with the group the next day to apologise for their experience.
“We’re deeply sorry to hear about your experience last night. Our team has promptly decided to remove Drag It Out from our event’s line-up if they fail to acknowledge the harm they caused,” they said in messages seen by the Herald.
“At Muy Muy, we do not condone any behaviour that crosses the line, especially when it comes to discrimination or offensive remarks.”