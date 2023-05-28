Revised pursuit policy set to be unveiled, heavy rain and wind hits the upper North Island and Russia launches one of its largest drone attacks on Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Warning: Story contains graphic detail.

A Christchurch woman’s dog has been killed by a “vicious” pitbull that has been repeatedly asked by locals to be muzzled.

The owner of the pitbull hastily took off with his pet following the attack, which left the victim covered in blood and eventually succumbing to fatal injuries.

When Jo Sturgeon awoke on Monday morning to the sound of screaming, she knew something was wrong.

The Waltham local sprang out of bed and raced outside to find her dog, Scotty, lying on the ground suffering a seizure and covered in blood.

Sturgeon noticed a man and his white pitbull fleeing the scene, making their way on to Ensors Rd, at which point she knew exactly what had happened.

Her suspicions were confirmed by a witness, who had watched the brutal attack unfold.

Jo Sturgeon raced outside to find her dog, Scotty, lying on the ground suffering a seizure and covered in blood. Photo / Supplied

According to the witness, Scotty - an alsatian-staffy cross - had been poking his head through the property’s gate while the dog walker and pitbull were passing.

The pitbull lunged at Scotty, taking hold of the dog’s jaw and locked on. It took the witness’s steel-cap boots to pry open the pitbull’s grip and release its hold.

“The upper jaw was completely crushed, almost severed,” Sturgeon told the Herald.

“I was covered in blood. He’s only a little guy, but the scene I came across with seeing half his face hanging off is something I won’t forget in a hurry.”

Scotty was rushed to a local vet but as his injuries were too severe, the decision was made to put him down.

A devastated Sturgeon reflected back on the incident, she’d seen enough of the offender to realise it was the same white pitbull who had a history of lunging in the past.

According to her, the dog and its owner frequently walk down her MacKenzie Ave street and, when triggered, the pitbull will regularly lunge at people and gates.

“This guy has repeatedly been told to put the dog on a lead and he never does,” she said.

“Our landlady has constantly said to this owner that he needs to be putting a muzzle on his dog as it makes a constant point of lunging, but he never did and now our dog is dead.”

SPCA and police were contacted by Sturgeon following the incident, and Christchurch City Council was also notified.

Sturgeon is still looking for answers, she doesn’t know the alleged offender personally but was upset he fled the scene without checking on her dog’s condition.

“He was only a wee little guy,” she said about her pet of eight years.

City council bylaws state any person walking their dog on a footpath, berm or verge must have their pet on a leash.

If an area of the city doesn’t have specific dog walking rules, it is an “under effective control” zone - where owners can have their dogs but must be aware of their dog’s actions and ensure they’re responsive to commands.

The dog must also be creating a nuisance.

“Having your dog under effective control is as much about the safety of your dog as it is about the safety of others,” a statement on the council’s website reads.