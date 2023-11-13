The Diamond Racing team - led by the well-known Dunn family who have been in the harness racing industry for three generations - train at Woodend Beach using the sand and surf to enhance their runs. Photo / George Heard

Just after 5.20pm today, the winner of the biggest prize in New Zealand harness racing will cross the finish line. The much-anticipated glitz and glamour of Canterbury’s number-one social event features some of the country’s fastest horses, reaching speeds of up to 50km/h. In the lead-up to the major race, Herald senior journalist Anna Leask and visual journalist George Heard spent time with a Cup hopeful at a picturesque Pegasus Bay beach, where the sand and surf are at the heart of all training.

It’s dawn at Diamond Racing Stables but the stereo is cranking out classic hits as the stablehands prepare the horses for training.

Just days out from Cup Day there is a lot to do - the days are long and full and there’s no room for error.

It’s the time of year everyone at the stable lives for and there’s excitement in the crisp morning air.

Stablemates Smiffy’s Terror and Bach will run in the IRT New Zealand Cup and 16 others from Diamond Racing will feature across the day’s remaining 11 races.

Stablehand Riley Harrison works with Smiffy, he’s one of her favourite horses and she’s excited he’s got a spot in the biggest dance of the day.

Smiffy's Terror starting his run on sandy Woodend Beach ahead of today's IRT New Zealand Cup. Photo / George Heard

She’s hoping she’ll get the nod to lead him on and off the track on the day and be part of his big moment - and even more hopeful he’ll get a spot in the top three.

“He’s definitely one of my favourites - he’s a great horse to drive down the beach.

“He’s just thrived off the beach since we got him and it’s pretty awesome getting to sit behind him down there.”

Diamond Racing Stables were the first to start beach training and have been based at Woodend Beach since 2014. Photo / George Heard

It’s pretty awesome to see Smiffy and his stablemates let fly down on the beach, from an easy pace to a smooth, sleek canter and finishing with a cooling splash through the tide.

Harrison has worked for Diamond Racing for more than three years and loves the beach aspect of the training.

The idea is that the sand is a more forgiving surface to run on and the water has great therapeutic value.

And those manning the sulky also enjoy the unique environment.

“I just think it’s so good for the horses, it’s really good for their legs working in a straight line,” said Harrison.

“And getting to walk in the saltwater is good for recovery - and it’s just a bit different off the track, like good for their mind and everything.”

Stablehand Riley Harrison said the horses and trainers love the beach environment. Photo / George Heard

The family behind Diamond Racing - the Dunns - were the first to start beach training and other stables followed later.

Robert Dunn, his son John - also a champion driver - and daughter-in-law Jenna Dunn run the operation and have been well-known in the industry for many decades.

Their primary training base was moved to Woodend Beach in 2014 and they’ve produced hundreds of winners from there since.

They’re all hoping Smiffy’s Terror and or Bach join that list - and, of course his other stablemates running on the day.

“I’m hoping he’ll be able to step away,” said Harrison on Smiffy’s chances for the cup.

“Last year, he missed and still managed to go pretty good.

“But if he can step away, I think, you know, he might be that little bit closer this year.”

Terror To Love wining the first of three consecutive New Zealand Cups at Addington in 2011. Photo / Race Images

Terror To Love won the New Zealand Cup in in 2011, 2012, 2013 and retired boasting “one of the greatest records of any stallion in the modern era”.

Perhaps Smiffy will follow in those champion footsteps?

The work won’t stop by the Dunn team in preparing him until the day of the race.

“It’s really busy,” said Harrison.

“I think we’re allowed to use the beach on a Sunday - normally we’re not allowed but we all probably be working.

“We’ll do the final hit out… and we’ll just be putting in a few extra hours and shampooing them up.

“It’s all worth it.”

Smiffy's Terror winding down after a sleek canter down the beach at dawn. Photo / George Heard

Smiffy will be driven by John Dunn on the day.

Bach’s driver is yet to be confirmed.

Two other stables have multiple horses running in Cup - Kentuckiana Lodge owned by Cran and Chrissie Dalgety based in Yaldhurst and White Racing owned by Brent and Tim White of Ashburton.

The IRT New Zealand Cup will run at 5.20pm today - race 11 at the New Zealand Cup Carnival at Addington Raceway.

There are 12 races in total on Cup Day, the first starting at 12pm.

Trainers and stablehands have been working huge hours to get their horses ready for Cup Day. Smiffy's Terror is one of two horses from Diamond Racing Stables that will feature in the day's major race. Photo / George Heard

The IRT New Zealand Cup draw:

1 Pembrook Playboy

2 Got You Covered

3 Republican Party

4 Krug

5 Beach Ball

6 Kango

7 Mossdale Ben

8 One Change

9 Old Town Road

10 Macandrew Aviator

11 Smiffy’s Terror

12 B D Joe

13 Swayzee

14 American Me

15 Akuta

16 Heza Sport

17 Bach

For the full field including drivers and trainers - click here.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz