A youth will appear in court today in relation to the incident, which came to an end in a central Christchurch suburb. Photo / Supplied

There was a disrupted night’s sleep for residents in a central Christchurch suburb after police were forced to spike the wheels of a car they allege had been stolen.

And across the city in Wigram, a dairy was ram-raided in a separate incident several hours later, sparking a police pursuit that had to be abandoned for safety reasons.

The first incident began when police signalled the driver of a stolen car to stop on Estuary Rd, in New Brighton at 12.20am a police spokeswoman said.

The driver did not stop.

“Due to the manner of driving, police did not pursue the car. Road spikes were deployed and the car was stopped by police at the corner of Worcester St and Woodham Rd [in Linwood] at 1.10am.”

Police had to use road spikes to stop a youth in a vehicle they allege was stolen. The incident came to an end at the intersection of Woodham Rd and Worcester St in Linwood, Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

A resident described the scene before police were able to stop the driver.

“From what I could see from our window … at least eight police cars, lights and sirens flying all directions. Can hear dogs barking now.”

The driver, a youth, has since been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failing to stop for police and breach of bail, the police spokeswoman said.

“He is scheduled to appear in Christchurch Youth Court today.”

Meanwhile, police are investigating a ram raid at a dairy in Wigram this morning.

They were called at 5.30am after a car was used to gain entry to Wigram Dairy, on Stark Drive.

Wigram Dairy - at centre with V drink green advertising - is part of the Harvard Hub, in a largely industrial zone in Christchurch. Photo / Google Street View

“The four offenders took items from the dairy and left the scene in a second car. The car was initially pursued by police, however, officers abandoned the pursuit due to the manner of driving.

“Enquiries are underway to identify and locate those involved”, the spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information that could help should call police using the 105 non-emergency phone number, quoting file number 230812/4100.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



