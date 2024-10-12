Gleeson hit the pensioner once more as he lay on the ground.
He did not administer first aid or seek medical assistance to the man he “often referred to as his dad,” but instead surfed the internet for half an hour before taking Moore’s 50-inch television, EFTPOS card, phone and car.
Gleeson unsuccessfully tried to withdraw cash from Moore’s account at an ATM before returning to his Upper Riccarton home and setting the television up in his lounge.
They said the “extreme callousness which formed part of the offending” had not been addressed and Gleeson was “focused on himself and the effect the offending had on him and his family”.
Parole was refused, and the board noted that a lengthy period of reintegration would be required if Gleeson ever was released.
The murderer appeared before the board again last month. This time he was not seeking parole - but for the first time offered insight into his offending.
“Mr Gleeson is participating in a medium-intensity rehabilitation programme. He has around three to four weeks left to complete that programme. He said he has learnt more about what led up to the offending from completing that programme,” said Parole Board panel convenor Kathryn Snook.
“He knows that bottling up his emotions is an issue.
“He also said that he felt betrayed because he thought that the victim would help him when he was struggling financially and that did not occur.
A recent psychological risk assessment put Gleeson at moderate risk of violent and general re-offending - an increase from the low risk he posed at his first hearing.
The psychologist was concerned Gleeson had demonstrated “willingness to use weapons which could result in lethal consequences” and said if he returned to offending it would be because “he is leading an unstable lifestyle, is unemployed, financially stressed and be experiencing relationship or interpersonal difficulties”.
They noted that “future acts of violence may well be preplanned and executed in a calculated and instrumental fashion”.
“The psychologist says that Mr Gleeson’s personality traits and post-offending behaviour may have been a barrier to him developing a robust understanding of the factors that contribute to his offending,” said Snook.
Gleeson would need to be reassessed by a psychologist for his “insight development” before seeing the board again.
“At the end of the day, Christopher is just like so many other individuals - a product of our society, a product of his own home environment.
“I look forward to telling Christopher face-to-face why I chose to forgive him and hope that in the meantime, he will find inner healing from his childhood trauma in adult life.
“Perhaps the power of forgiveness can help that process as we all learn how to heal from such tragic circumstances.”
