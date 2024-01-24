The Prime Minister gets set to attend Ratana, why pedestrian crossings cost thousands more in Auckland and the Reserve Bank’s debt-to-income proposal in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

A Christchurch couple are bewildered after they found a bolt from a crossbow pierced through their lounge wall on Tuesday night.

Police say they received a report at 10.30pm on Tuesday of a bolt from a crossbow embedding itself into a wall at a house in Medina Cres in Parklands.

“Police will be making contact with the victim and conducting inquiries,” a spokesperson said.

A Christchurch couple was bewildered after they found a bolt from a crossbow pierced through their lounge wall. Photo / Supplied

The owner of the house, who the Herald has agreed to keep anonymous believes the bolt was shot during the day while the couple were out of the house.

“It was in the evening that I discovered it when I was folding washing, I looked up and realised there was something that isn’t normally there and started to realise what it was that I was seeing.”

“My 1-year-old daughter sleeps very close by. I think where she normally is probably would have been safe from it but pretty scary to have that happen so close to her,” the owner said.

The owner of the property said he was “blown away” when he noticed it was a bolt from a crossbow.

“It’s something so completely out of place that takes you a minute to figure out what it is that you’re looking at.”

The owner of the house believes the bolt was shot during the day. Photo / Supplied

He believes the incident wasn’t targeted and was the result of an accident.

“It was probably just the result of someone, messing around with something that they didn’t understand.”

“I think it’s a bit of an accident but a very dangerous thing to be playing around with,” he said.