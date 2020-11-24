Christchurch Convention Centre opening delayed, expected by middle of 2021

Te Pae Convention Centre is nearing completion. Photo / Ōtākaro

The opening of Christchurch's new convention centre has been pushed back to the middle of next year.

Ōtākaro Limited Chief Executive, John Bridgman, said construction of Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

Following a commissioning period, the first events are likely to be held in the second half of 2021.

The facility was originally expected to open in October next year.

Bridgman said an exact opening date and first event will be confirmed closer to the time.

"Covid-19 has had a major impact on our construction projects, we have a tight construction market and there is some uncertainty going forward, but we are acutely aware business events take time to plan and we want to provide our clients with as much clarity as we can as the end of year draws near.

"The venue operator, ASM Global, continues to work with the organisers of proposed 2021 events to try to tailor events to their needs, where appropriate, to achieve economic benefits for the city.

"Unsurprisingly, any further Covid-19-related disruptions may change this timeline, but I am optimistic that by this time next year we'll see Te Pae Christchurch delegates wandering along the Promenade to one of the city's great restaurants."