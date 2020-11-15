Christchurch company recognised for steel construction of rebuilt Redcliffs School

Redcliffs School. Photo / Geoff Sloan

The steel construction of New Zealand's newest school, which is in Christchurch, has won an award.

Redcliffs School was opened by Jacinda Ardern in June, after being forced to move from its old site by the 2011 earthquakes.

Today, it was singled out in the Excellence in Steel Awards.

Christchurch firm VIP Steel won the Up To $1.5 million category for the way it used steel to get around quake and coastal ground challenges.

A Steel NZ spokesperson said the judges were impressed with the construction of the school and its use of blended materials, and commended the team's focus on buildability and collaboration.

"The team has shown out-of-the-box thinking to produce a resilient building on a site with a history of earthquake damage."

The site sits in a flood plain and a coastal inundation zone, and is subject to lateral spread and liquefaction settlement.

Almost 170 structural steel industry leaders and specialists gathered at Skyline, Queenstown, to celebrate the best of the best at the awards event.

VIP Steel also won a second award for The Spur in the Standalone Residential category.

Glenelg Spur is a small lane in the hills of Christchurch.