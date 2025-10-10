Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch cold case: Samuel Njuguna who fled to Kenya yet to be found after 2009 murder

Anna Leask
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Preview: A Moment In Crime - The Crewe murders, New Zealand's most infamous cold case

Sixteen years after a brutal double attack in a quiet Christchurch suburb left one man dead and a wife fighting for her life, the man accused of the crime remains on the run. Samuel Njuguna fled to Kenya within hours of the 2009 killing — and has evaded capture ever

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save