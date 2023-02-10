Lifeguard frisbees floatyto child in need. Video / kelibbbb

Christchurch City Council is reviewing the actions of lifeguards at the city’s Pioneer Recreation and Sport Centre after a video went viral showing staff throwing a floating ring across the pool to a child it was claimed was drowning.

The video, shared on TikTok, features two guards on a platform above the pool and shows one throwing the ring across the busy pool to land on the child with pinpoint accuracy.

It is captioned with: “See a kid drowing (sic), Dw (don’t worry) I got it.”

The skilful throw was appreciated by others in the pool, with one man seen giving enthusiastic support for the young lifeguard’s aim.

The video quickly racked up thousands of views but was swiftly removed after the Herald made enquiries with the council.

Nigel Cox, head of recreation, sports and events for Christchurch City Council, told the Herald that the child was never in any danger.

“The child in the video was not drowning or in difficulty in the water, but had asked a lifeguard to throw him a life ring to use while swimming in the pool. This was not an emergency situation and therefore our standard emergency practices were not required to be followed in this instance.

The lifeguard's aim was excellent.

Cox admitted that the video should not have been shared online but said staff are well-trained and take the safety of pool users very seriously.

“We take all incidents of pool users getting into difficulty in the water very seriously and our lifeguards are extensively trained in the different procedures used depending on the nature of the issue.

“This video should not have been posted online and we are reviewing the matter,” he said.