The Holy Family Christchurch Parish had $20,000 worth of sacred items stolen.

A Christchurch church community is “heartbroken” after the theft of $20,000 worth of sacred objects.

Intruders broke into St Teresa of Lisieux Church in Riccarton and “entered the sacristy and the presbytery” at around 11pm on Sunday, police said.

They stole sacred items including tabernacles and chalices, along with a small amount of cash.

The incident is one of more than 10 at parish properties in recent years.

Holy Family Christchurch parish priest Father Michael Therese Scheerger CSJ said the Catholic community is “devastated” after the break-in.

Scheerger estimated “at least 20 individual objects” were taken. All of which “holds deep spiritual significance for our community”.

He said it’s not just about monetary value.

“They’re not just objects to us. They are part of our faith, our history, and our community,” he said.

“We’re heartbroken, but we’re not giving up hope.”

According to Scheerger, the items are unique and easily recognisable, meaning they cannot be used or easily sold.

“My thoughts turn to why people are doing this, and I realise that they must be in a bad way, they’ve established habits of breaking into churches or elsewhere,” he said.

“My hope is that these people might realise the impact that they have upon people and that it is a big deal.”

The community is asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to come forward.

“If anyone does see anything that looks like a religious item on Facebook Marketplace or in any of the pawn shops ... any place they might want to resell to notify us,” Scheerger said.

“Even the smallest detail could help us recover these precious items.”

The repeated thefts have left the parish community feeling “vulnerable and frustrated”.

Security measures have been implemented, however, Scheerger said “the thieves have always found a way to bypass them”.

“We’re working closely with the police and exploring further security options,” he said.

The parish is offering a reward for any information leading to the recovery of the stolen items.

People are also encouraged to contact police if they have any information.