Nicole Morris loved her family, friends, and life, her mother says. Photo / Supplied

A Coroner has ruled the death of a Christchurch woman who “exited” a moving vehicle was accidental - despite her parents’ suspicion she had been pushed out during a heated argument.

Nicole Gabrielle Morris, 30, died in Christchurch Hospital on February 19, 2017 from a head injury she sustained almost a month earlier.

Police investigated her death and found no evidence of foul play.

But Morris’ parents believed she had been pushed from a moving vehicle.

Coroner Sue Johnson released her findings today.

She had considered information about the lead-up to the fatal incident, Morris’ exit from the vehicle as described by other passengers and witnesses, and the police investigation.

Morris’ mother, Trudi Morris, told the Herald she knew the detectives “did their best”.

“We are just so heartbroken for our loss. It’s been a very long and stressful seven years waiting for the outcome,” she said.

Before the fatal incident

Morris lived in North New Brighton with her partner

Her family described her as “a super friendly, kind person” who was " impulsive by nature”.

She was a known drug user, initially cannabis before progressing to using harder drugs from about 2013.

On January 27, Morris was with friends Malcolm McDonald and Petre Pirker.

Pirker was “driving them around town” in her Ford Mondeo.

During the morning, Morris took “three or four” valium tablets and they also consumed ritalin - a drug generally prescribed for ADHD.

They visited Morris’ “ex” Michael Barr at his home mid-morning and the Coroner said there was evidence she was also supplied drugs there - possibly morphine.

“It is unclear what she consumed and who supplied it,” she noted.

McDonald said the group - now including Barr - spent the rest of the morning “out pinching a little bit of shit”.

Pirker drove to SaveMart in Sydenham and while McDonald was in stealing “a shoe”, she and Morris stayed in the car and an argument.

It became physical, but about 15 minutes later they were “friends again”.

Pirker carried on driving the group around the city.

At 3.30pm, Morris took a call on her cellphone and had “a massive argument” and then hung up on the other person.

Her mood deteriorated.

Pirker drove to a bottle store and Morris stole two bottles of spirits.

Back in the car, the group decided they would go and “score” more drugs.

A lethal decision

At 5.30pm Pirker was driving on Bealey Ave in the central city.

Barr was in the front passenger seat and Morris and McDonald were in the back, arguing.

McDonald told the Coroner Morris said something like: “I’ll just go then” and opened the door and " launched herself out of the car”.

The car’s speed was about 40km/h.

“Michael saw Nicole was about to step out of the car and tried to reach around with his right hand to grab her, but did not touch her,” Coroner Johnson said.

“Nicole fell backwards as soon as her feet touched the ground.

“A motorist in a vehicle near (Pirker’s) recalled that the windows were down and there was ‘a lot of commotion, yelling and shouting coming from the car’.”

The motorist said: “It definitely looked like she jumped and wasn’t pushed.

“It almost looked like she tried to run as she jumped out but when her feet hit the ground she just started tumbling until she eventually stopped in the middle of the middle lane.”

Another nearby driver said: “It looked like she jumped out.

“She landed both feet first and then with the speed, her feet went from underneath her and she hit her head on the ground,” the driver said.

They did not see any altercation between the backseat passengers before Morris exited the car.

Pirker parked the car and she, McDonald and Barr rushed to check on Morris.

A terrible 22 days

Morris did not regain consciousness at the scene, or speak or move.

She was rushed to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.

“Clinical investigations revealed Nicole had a severe traumatic brain injury, bleeding around the brain and a fractured skull,” Coroner Johnson said.

She underwent two emergency surgeries but did not improve.

“During a family meeting on 31 January, 2017, Nicole’s family were made aware that a poor prognosis was a consideration.

“Sadly, Nicole made minimal neurological recovery after 22 days in hospital… on February 19 the decision was made to withdraw active treatment.

“Nicole died at 1.21pm that day with her family by her side.

Police investigated Morris’ death.

No evidence - police say no proof of “push”

In April 2018, the matter was referred to the coroner as police found no evidence of anyone else being involved in Morris’ death.

In December 2020, police advised they were making further inquiries and the coronial process was adjourned.

“During the police investigations, Nicole’s ex-partner alleged that Nicole had been pushed from the vehicle,” Coroner Johnson said.

“No evidence to support this claim was established throughout the investigations. Evidence from Petra, Michael, Malcolm, and the independent witnesses established a consistent theme that Nicole exited the vehicle of her own volition.

“Police also spoke with another of Nicole’s ex-partners who said that Nicole had threatened to jump out of a vehicle he was driving on at least two previous occasions.

Morris’ parents Trudi and Clive also met investigators and outlined their concerns about the fatal incident.

“Nicole’s parents believed that someone pushed Nicole out of the vehicle and is therefore responsible for Nicole’s death, Coroner Johnson said.

“Because of this concern, the police further investigated.

“After concluding their investigation, police have confirmed that in the absence of information indicating otherwise, they are satisfied that there is no criminal liability or suspicious circumstances in relation to Nicole’s death.”

Coroner Johnson said when advised of this, Morris’ parents said they did not want an inquest into her death because it “could not be proved that Nicole had been pushed”.

“However, they noted that Nicole may have wanted to get away from a situation she felt she could not deal with,” she said.

“Based on the evidence gathered…, I am satisfied that Nicole jumped from the moving car… to remove herself from being involved in an argument, which may well have been difficult and confronting for her, by exiting the Ford Mondeo as it was moving. She had been known to do that previously and had done so earlier that day.

“I conclude that Nicole’s death was accidental… There is no evidence that Nicole intended to end her life.”

Coroner Johnson offered condolences to Morris’ parents, wider family and friends.

“I also acknowledge Clive and Trudi’s patience over the length of time they have had to wait for this inquiry be concluded,” she said.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz











