Emergency services at the scene of a car vs house incident in Christchurch's Gladson Avenue this morning. Photo / George Heard

A car has crashed into a Christchurch house, leaving one person with serious injuries extricated by firefighters.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash at about 11.45am after being notified a vehicle had struck a house.

The crash occurred in a Christchurch gated community on Gladson Avenue in Sockburn.