Christchurch campus $220m build under way

The University of Otago Christchurch campus is scheduled to open in 2026. Photo / Warren and Mahoney Architects

The University of Otago Christchurch campus is scheduled to open in 2026. Photo / Warren and Mahoney Architects

Work is finally under way on the largest construction project in the University of Otago's history — in Christchurch — and with a price tag at least $70 million more than initially expected.

The Christchurch campus redevelopment project includes a six-storey building at the university's Oxford Tce site, which as part of the university's medical school will house laboratories, a research department, and specialist equipment.

In 2018, the university released plans for a $150 million building, saying construction was set to begin the following year and finish by 2022.

By 2020, the cost had climbed to $170 million.

Now the build is touted as "$220 million-plus".

Campus development division director of capital projects and operations Tanya Syddall confirmed there had been no significant design changes to the project.

The climbing cost could not be avoided, she said.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and other external factors have created significant impacts around the world for supply chain, resourcing and cost escalation of goods and services."

The building was expected to open in 2026.

Project director Donna Howell said work began last month to prepare the site.

"Christchurch construction company Leighs is on-site beginning the next stage of enabling works which involves relocating existing in-ground services to allow for earthworks to begin," Howell said.

"We're expecting excavation of the basement to be complete in June 2023 and then construction of the main works ... will begin."

starnews.co.nz