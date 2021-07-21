Christchurch businessman accused of raping young girl may face further charges, court hears

The man appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court today.

A Christchurch businessman accused of filming himself raping a young girl may face further unrelated charges, a court has heard today.

The man was arrested last month and appeared at Christchurch District Court accused of repeatedly sexually violating and performing indecent acts on a child aged under 12.

The man, in his 50s, also faces numerous charges of making objectionable videos, of various lengths, including one nearly six minutes long which allegedly shows him raping the child.

In total, he faces 50 charges.

He has been remanded in custody without plea and this afternoon appeared via audio visual link (AVL) before Judge Warren Cathcart.

Crown prosecutor Mark Zarifeh said they needed more time to refine the charges that the man faces.

Further inquiries are also underway, Zarifeh said, with police currently analysing seized computer and electronic material, which may result in further unrelated charges being laid, or an expansion to the current charges.

Zarifeh asked for current suppression orders - which covers the man's identity, and his employers – to continue to the next calling of the case.

The court heard that the man no longer had a lawyer, with the defendant telling Judge Cathcart that his circumstances have changed, and he can no longer afford legal representation.

The man said he now wished to represent himself, believing that he would not be eligible for Legal Aid.

But Judge Cathcart urged the man to make inquiries into whether he was indeed eligible to receive Legal Aid and get a lawyer to represent him on he said what were "undoubtedly … very serious allegations".

He remanded the man without plea in custody to September 20, and ordered that interim suppression orders continue until that date.