“By playing classical music, we aim to discourage lingering around these areas and maintain clear and accessible pathways for everyone,” he said.

The trial, which started on February 7, is being monitored for effectiveness, with a review at the end of April.

“Our numbers are showing a drop in antisocial behaviour over the first two months of the trial and the feedback from our security partners is that they have seen a positive effect on these behaviours, however, we don’t have enough data to determine trends yet,” Rendall said.

Environment Canterbury Council deputy chairman Deon Swiggs said there has been some “pretty awful behaviour around that part of the city”.

“If it does make a difference, then I’m all for it,” he said.

Swiggs told the Herald he walks past the interchange a lot and often sees antisocial behaviour taking place.

“Human behaviour when people get together, especially young people, they get into arguments, they get into fights, they’re trying to one up on each other to sort of be the cool kid,” he said.

Swiggs said certain groups make public transport less accessible for other users.

“I just hope people get the message that this behaviour is not acceptable,” he said.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said they implemented a similar initiative a “number of years ago”.

They said the music played at the stations tends to “move people along”.

The music played is classical – generally Bach or Beethoven.

“Our facilities staff have anecdotally noted less people hanging around since the music has been played at the stations,” they said.

