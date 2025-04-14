“By playing classical music, we aim to discourage lingering around these areas and maintain clear and accessible pathways for everyone,” he said.
The trial, which started on February 7, is being monitored for effectiveness, with a review at the end of April.
“Our numbers are showing a drop in antisocial behaviour over the first two months of the trial and the feedback from our security partners is that they have seen a positive effect on these behaviours, however, we don’t have enough data to determine trends yet,” Rendall said.