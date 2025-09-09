Despite constant pain and setbacks, Connor’s family said he remained loving, positive and full of heart.
After four years of bravely battling, Connor died on August 13.
“One thing that Connor has wanted for the last four years is just to live, and that was true right up until the end. He wanted to shed his light on the world and experience it all,” Robertson said.
She described him as a boy who loved people deeply.
“He loved his friends, he loved his family. He just loved being able to put a smile on anybody’s face,” she said.
“Even though he was feeling pretty rotten near the end, he got pretty sick one day and said to Bobby, ‘Are you okay, Daddy?’ and Bobby said, ‘Yeah, I’m okay babe, are you?’ Right up until the end, he was very much caring and thinking about others and other people’s feelings.”