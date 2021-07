Scotty Browns NZ, on Wordsworth St in Sydenham, was broken into at about 4am on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

A bicycle shop in Christchurch has been ram-raided early this morning.

Scotty Browns NZ, on Wordsworth St in Sydenham, was broken into at about 4am on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, it said the store will not be open until noon.

It said they need to wait for repairs to be done and for police to "do their work".

"So pleas [sic] if you can stay away till noon we'd really appreciate it. I'm really sorry for the inconvenience."

