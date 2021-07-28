Christchurch-based Coupland's Bakeries' mince and cheese pie ranked among NZ's best

Christchurch-based Coupland's Bakeries' mince and cheese pie took out a top award at the Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards last night. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch-based Coupland's Bakeries' mince and cheese pie took out a top award at the Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards last night.

Bakers across the country celebrated at the Hilton Hotel in Auckland.

Terry McMahon​, of Coupland's Bakeries, in Hornby took out the gold award in the commercial wholesale section for the bakery's mince and cheese pie.

"We are very proud to announce that our super tasty Mince & Cheese Pie filled with quality 100% New Zealand Beef, won gold at the Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards - Commercial/Wholesale category," a spokesperson said.

"Well done to our very talented pie makers, we couldn't be prouder and what a super way to celebrate our 50th anniversary."

Meanwhile, Baker Sopheap Long made history as the first female to win a Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Award with her steak and cheese creation.

The supreme winner from Euro Patisserie in Torbay, North Shore, struck gold, surpassing 5000 other pies presented by 465 bakeries in the competition's 24th year.

NZ Bakels managing director Brent Kersel said when judging Long's pie in the final round, the judges appeared to stop in their tracks and fall deep in thought.

"This pie has everything going for it. The steak was chunky but so tender, it just melted in your mouth," Kersel said.

"It was surrounded by rich, dark gravy and topped with semi-soft tangy cheese, just delicious.

"The golden flaky pastry had perfect layering and the base was lightly golden brown with a hand holdable firmness we just couldn't fault it," he said.

Sopheap only won her Apprentice Pie Maker Award in 2019.

Kersel said tonight's win was an enormous achievement for her and truly exhibited the reward of hard work and one's care to the quality of their creation.

"Pie fans will be heading to her bakery to try her pies and I'm sure they won't be disappointed," Kersel said.

Judges were impressed with the standard at this year's competition. Contestants appeared to have perfected their skills and refined their recipes during lockdown periods, Kersel said.

The blend of beef and cheese continued to see the highest number of entries in the competition, showing it was a Kiwi classic.

Bacon and egg and vegetarian pies were rising in popularity as a result of Kiwis' growing love for them.

This year's gold-winning bacon and egg and gourmet meat exemplified the superiority of pies still being an affordable nourishing meal, Kersel said.

BAKELS SUPREME PIE AWARDS 2021 WINNERS

MINCE & GRAVY

Gold Award: Jason Hay​, Richoux Bakery, 119 Main Highway, Ellerslie

Silver Award: Chenth Bun​, Euro Bake & Espresso Ltd, 45 Main Road, Kumeu

Bronze Award: Sok Heang Nguon​, Taste Cafe & Bakery, 1a Crayford Street West, Avondale

Highly Commended: Vong Hean​, Mairangi Bay Bakery, 366 Beach Road, Mairangi Bay

POTATO TOPPED

Gold Award: Michael Gray​, Nada Bakery, Suite 4, 72 Main Road, Tawa

Silver Award: Patrick Lam, Goldstar Patrick's Pies, Shop 14, 2 Taurikura, Tauriko

Bronze Award: Bunnarith Sao, Dairy Flat Bakery Ltd, 1443 Dairy Flat Highway, Dairy Flat

Highly Commended: Buntha Meng​, Wild Grain Bakery, 16 Wainui Road, Silverdale

STEAK & CHEESE

Gold Award: Sopheap Long, Euro Patisserie Torbay, 1028 Beach Road, Torbay

Silver Award: Patrick Lam, Goldstar Patrick's Pies, Shop 14, 2 Taurikura, Tauriko

Bronze Award: Geemun Chao​, Baker Bobs Bakery Cafe, 135 Chadwick Road, Greerton

Highly Commended: Jason Hay​, Richoux Bakery, 119 Main Highway, Ellerslie

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE

Gold Award: Jason Danielson​, Kai Pai Bakery, 17 Frederick Street, Wanaka

Silver Award: Nap Ly​, Target Bakehouse & Cafe, 241 Manukau Road, Pukekohe

Bronze Award: Savanchamnan Ly​, PieFee, 349 Karangahape Road

Highly Commended: Jacksea Tang​, Penny Lane Bake Shop, 248 Onehunga Mall, Onehunga

CAFE BOUTIQUE

Gold Award: Lentil, potato, onion, carrot & celery; Brad Dalton​, Ginger Dynamite go go food & coffee, 488 Main Road Riwaka, Riwaka

Silver Award: Venison & bacon; Jason Heaven​, Café Ahuriri, 16 Mahia Street, Ahuriri

Bronze Award: Beef, bourbon, bacon, aged cheddar cheese & garden herbs; Nicole Peake, The Whistling Frog, 9 Rewcastle Road, RD 2, Owaka

Highly Commended: Chicken breast with creamy mushrooms; Chi Meng Lo​, Bay Coffee Hub, 279 Emerson Street, Napier South

GOURMET MEAT

Gold Award: Slow cooked Wagyu beef curry; Jason Hay​, Richoux Bakery, 119 Main Highway, Ellerslie

Silver Award: Steak, mushroom & cheese; Geemun Chao​, Baker Bobs Bakery Cafe, 135 Chadwick Road, Greerton

Bronze Award: Chicken, leek, mushroom & bacon; Jason Danielson​, Kai Pai Bakery, 17 Frederick Street, Wanaka

Highly Commended: Roast pork, potato, mixed veg, gravy & apple sauce; Sopheap Try, Chelsea Bakery & Roast, 113 Randwick Road, Moera

STEAK & GRAVY

Gold Award: Kaing Sok, My Bakery Cafe Kelston, Suite 6, 4055 Great North Road, Glen Eden

Silver Award: Jason Danielson​, Kai Pai Bakery, 17 Frederick Street, Wanaka

Bronze Award: Shuly Ngann​, Le Royal Bakery, 21 Park Road, Grafton

Highly Commended: Patrick Lam, Goldstar Patrick's Pies, Shop 14, 2 Taurikura, Tauriko

BACON & EGG

Gold Award: Shuly Ngann​, Le Royal Bakery, 21 Park Road, Grafton

Silver Award: Chenth Bun​, Euro Bake & Espresso Ltd, 45 Main Road, Kumeu

Bronze Award: Sopheap Long, Euro Patisserie Torbay, 1028 Beach Road, Torbay

Highly Commended: Ratanak Nov, Corner Bakery, 180A Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough

MINCE & CHEESE

Gold Award: Ny Chan​, Ronnie's Café & Bakery, 74 Broadway, Matamata

Silver Award: Vong Hean​, Mairangi Bay Bakery, 366 Beach Road, Mairangi Bay

Bronze Award: Sok Heang Nguon​, Taste Café & Bakery, 1A Crayford Street West, Avondale

Highly Commended: Sopheap Long, Euro Patisserie Torbay, 1028 Beach Road, Torbay

VEGETARIAN

Gold Award: Creamed white sauce, spinach, sweetcorn, pumpkin, mushroom; Vong Hean​, Mairangi Bay Bakery, 366 Beach Road, Mairangi Bay

Silver Award: Spinach, pumpkin, kumara, cranberries sauce & camembert; Geemun Chao​, Baker Bobs Bakery Cafe, 135 Chadwick Road, Greerton

Bronze Award: Creamy sauce, carrot, kumara, peas, broccoli, onion, sweetcorn & coriander; Ty Lim​, Orewa Bakery, 8 Moana Avenue, Orewa

Highly Commended: Kumara, pumpkin, potato, mixed vegetables; Sok Heang Nguon​, Taste Café & Bakery, 1A Crayford Street West, Avondale

COMMERCIAL WHOLESALE

Gold Award: Terry McMahon​, Couplands Bakeries, 140 Carmen Road, Hornby

Silver Award: Tim Milina​, Oxford Pies, 142 Maui Street, Pukete

Bronze Award: Martyn Mayston​, Bake Shack Bakery, 59 Hewletts Road, Mt Maunganui

Highly Commended: Adelle Neilson​, GWF, 78 Kerrs Road, Wiri

SUPREME

Gold Award: Steak & Cheese; Sopheap Long, Euro Patisserie Torbay, 1028 Beach Road, Torbay

