Christchurch-based Coupland's Bakeries' mince and cheese pie ranked among NZ's best

Christchurch-based Coupland's Bakeries' mince and cheese pie took out a top award at the Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards last night.
Bakers across the country celebrated at the Hilton Hotel in Auckland.
Terry McMahon, of Coupland's Bakeries, in Hornby took out the gold award in the commercial wholesale section for the bakery's mince and cheese pie.
"We are very proud to announce that our super tasty Mince & Cheese Pie filled with quality 100% New Zealand Beef, won gold at the Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards - Commercial/Wholesale category," a spokesperson said.
"Well done to our very talented pie makers, we couldn't be prouder and what a super way to celebrate our 50th anniversary."
Meanwhile, Baker Sopheap Long made history as the first female to win a Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Award with her steak and cheese creation.
The supreme winner from Euro Patisserie in Torbay, North Shore, struck gold, surpassing 5000 other pies presented by 465 bakeries in the competition's 24th year.
NZ Bakels managing director Brent Kersel said when judging Long's pie in the final round, the judges appeared to stop in their tracks and fall deep in thought.
"This pie has everything going for it. The steak was chunky but so tender, it just melted in your mouth," Kersel said.
"It was surrounded by rich, dark gravy and topped with semi-soft tangy cheese, just delicious.
"The golden flaky pastry had perfect layering and the base was lightly golden brown with a hand holdable firmness we just couldn't fault it," he said.
Sopheap only won her Apprentice Pie Maker Award in 2019.
Kersel said tonight's win was an enormous achievement for her and truly exhibited the reward of hard work and one's care to the quality of their creation.
"Pie fans will be heading to her bakery to try her pies and I'm sure they won't be disappointed," Kersel said.
Judges were impressed with the standard at this year's competition. Contestants appeared to have perfected their skills and refined their recipes during lockdown periods, Kersel said.
The blend of beef and cheese continued to see the highest number of entries in the competition, showing it was a Kiwi classic.
Bacon and egg and vegetarian pies were rising in popularity as a result of Kiwis' growing love for them.
This year's gold-winning bacon and egg and gourmet meat exemplified the superiority of pies still being an affordable nourishing meal, Kersel said.
BAKELS SUPREME PIE AWARDS 2021 WINNERS
MINCE & GRAVY
Gold Award: Jason Hay, Richoux Bakery, 119 Main Highway, Ellerslie
Silver Award: Chenth Bun, Euro Bake & Espresso Ltd, 45 Main Road, Kumeu
Bronze Award: Sok Heang Nguon, Taste Cafe & Bakery, 1a Crayford Street West, Avondale
Highly Commended: Vong Hean, Mairangi Bay Bakery, 366 Beach Road, Mairangi Bay
POTATO TOPPED
Gold Award: Michael Gray, Nada Bakery, Suite 4, 72 Main Road, Tawa
Silver Award: Patrick Lam, Goldstar Patrick's Pies, Shop 14, 2 Taurikura, Tauriko
Bronze Award: Bunnarith Sao, Dairy Flat Bakery Ltd, 1443 Dairy Flat Highway, Dairy Flat
Highly Commended: Buntha Meng, Wild Grain Bakery, 16 Wainui Road, Silverdale
STEAK & CHEESE
Gold Award: Sopheap Long, Euro Patisserie Torbay, 1028 Beach Road, Torbay
Silver Award: Patrick Lam, Goldstar Patrick's Pies, Shop 14, 2 Taurikura, Tauriko
Bronze Award: Geemun Chao, Baker Bobs Bakery Cafe, 135 Chadwick Road, Greerton
Highly Commended: Jason Hay, Richoux Bakery, 119 Main Highway, Ellerslie
CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE
Gold Award: Jason Danielson, Kai Pai Bakery, 17 Frederick Street, Wanaka
Silver Award: Nap Ly, Target Bakehouse & Cafe, 241 Manukau Road, Pukekohe
Bronze Award: Savanchamnan Ly, PieFee, 349 Karangahape Road
Highly Commended: Jacksea Tang, Penny Lane Bake Shop, 248 Onehunga Mall, Onehunga
CAFE BOUTIQUE
Gold Award: Lentil, potato, onion, carrot & celery; Brad Dalton, Ginger Dynamite go go food & coffee, 488 Main Road Riwaka, Riwaka
Silver Award: Venison & bacon; Jason Heaven, Café Ahuriri, 16 Mahia Street, Ahuriri
Bronze Award: Beef, bourbon, bacon, aged cheddar cheese & garden herbs; Nicole Peake, The Whistling Frog, 9 Rewcastle Road, RD 2, Owaka
Highly Commended: Chicken breast with creamy mushrooms; Chi Meng Lo, Bay Coffee Hub, 279 Emerson Street, Napier South
GOURMET MEAT
Gold Award: Slow cooked Wagyu beef curry; Jason Hay, Richoux Bakery, 119 Main Highway, Ellerslie
Silver Award: Steak, mushroom & cheese; Geemun Chao, Baker Bobs Bakery Cafe, 135 Chadwick Road, Greerton
Bronze Award: Chicken, leek, mushroom & bacon; Jason Danielson, Kai Pai Bakery, 17 Frederick Street, Wanaka
Highly Commended: Roast pork, potato, mixed veg, gravy & apple sauce; Sopheap Try, Chelsea Bakery & Roast, 113 Randwick Road, Moera
STEAK & GRAVY
Gold Award: Kaing Sok, My Bakery Cafe Kelston, Suite 6, 4055 Great North Road, Glen Eden
Silver Award: Jason Danielson, Kai Pai Bakery, 17 Frederick Street, Wanaka
Bronze Award: Shuly Ngann, Le Royal Bakery, 21 Park Road, Grafton
Highly Commended: Patrick Lam, Goldstar Patrick's Pies, Shop 14, 2 Taurikura, Tauriko
BACON & EGG
Gold Award: Shuly Ngann, Le Royal Bakery, 21 Park Road, Grafton
Silver Award: Chenth Bun, Euro Bake & Espresso Ltd, 45 Main Road, Kumeu
Bronze Award: Sopheap Long, Euro Patisserie Torbay, 1028 Beach Road, Torbay
Highly Commended: Ratanak Nov, Corner Bakery, 180A Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough
MINCE & CHEESE
Gold Award: Ny Chan, Ronnie's Café & Bakery, 74 Broadway, Matamata
Silver Award: Vong Hean, Mairangi Bay Bakery, 366 Beach Road, Mairangi Bay
Bronze Award: Sok Heang Nguon, Taste Café & Bakery, 1A Crayford Street West, Avondale
Highly Commended: Sopheap Long, Euro Patisserie Torbay, 1028 Beach Road, Torbay
VEGETARIAN
Gold Award: Creamed white sauce, spinach, sweetcorn, pumpkin, mushroom; Vong Hean, Mairangi Bay Bakery, 366 Beach Road, Mairangi Bay
Silver Award: Spinach, pumpkin, kumara, cranberries sauce & camembert; Geemun Chao, Baker Bobs Bakery Cafe, 135 Chadwick Road, Greerton
Bronze Award: Creamy sauce, carrot, kumara, peas, broccoli, onion, sweetcorn & coriander; Ty Lim, Orewa Bakery, 8 Moana Avenue, Orewa
Highly Commended: Kumara, pumpkin, potato, mixed vegetables; Sok Heang Nguon, Taste Café & Bakery, 1A Crayford Street West, Avondale
COMMERCIAL WHOLESALE
Gold Award: Terry McMahon, Couplands Bakeries, 140 Carmen Road, Hornby
Silver Award: Tim Milina, Oxford Pies, 142 Maui Street, Pukete
Bronze Award: Martyn Mayston, Bake Shack Bakery, 59 Hewletts Road, Mt Maunganui
Highly Commended: Adelle Neilson, GWF, 78 Kerrs Road, Wiri
SUPREME
Gold Award: Steak & Cheese; Sopheap Long, Euro Patisserie Torbay, 1028 Beach Road, Torbay
- Star News