Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Chris McDowall: Why is the Govt not sharing vaccination data with the public?

6 minutes to read
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during an update at Parliament , Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during an update at Parliament , Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Chris McDowall

ANALYSIS:

Following months of planning, the first Covid vaccinations were administered on February 20.

More than six weeks later there are still no vaccination progress numbers on the Ministry of Health's website.

The only regular

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.