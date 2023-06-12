Chris Hipkins pushes back against Luxon’s “negative, wet, and whiny” comments

Christopher Luxon's criticism of Kiwi attitudes has triggered a snappy response from the Prime Minister. Photo / Michaela Pointon

Christopher Luxon's criticism of Kiwi attitudes has triggered a snappy response from the Prime Minister. Photo / Michaela Pointon

The Prime Minister has snapped back at Christopher Luxon’s description of New Zealand as “a very negative, wet, whiny, inward-looking country”.

During today’s post-Cabinet briefing, Hipkins remarked, “I guess it makes a change that [Luxon is] running New Zealand down in New Zealand rather than overseas”.

Chris Hipkins: "Well i guess it makes a change that he's running NZ down IN NZ as opposed to running the country down when he's overseas." pic.twitter.com/tPbCvutkGk — Nick (@StrayDogNZ) June 12, 2023

The Leader of the Opposition made the comments during a meeting with farmers in Helensville today while announcing his party’s agricultural emissions policy.

“We have become a very negative, wet, whiny, inward-looking country and we have lost the plot,” Luxon said.

“We [New Zealand] have lost the plot, and we have to get our mojo back.”

This is the second time in under a week that Luxon’s comments have raised eyebrows.

During an infrastructure event in Christchurch on Thursday, Luxon said New Zealanders should start having more babies.

He later described it as a tongue-in-cheek comment.



