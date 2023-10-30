Labour leader Chris Hipkins speaks to reporters after a caucus meeting to farewell MPs who have lost their jobs. Photo / George Heard

The country’s caretaker Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is facing what could be his last lot of media rounds this morning in the role ahead of the count from special votes being released on Friday.

Special votes, which included votes from Kiwis overseas and those who voted outside their electorate, made up about 20 per cent of the overall vote. The result of those votes would be made public at 2pm on Friday.

They could determine whether National and Act need NZ First in order to form the next Government.

Following Labour’s crushing defeat in the election and a subsequent caucus meeting to debrief, Hipkins said he was prepared to hold the position of Labour leader within the party as a new Government would be ushered in.

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins on the night of the election.

“I’ve still got a bit of fight left in me. I am absolutely committed to supporting Labour into opposition,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins said at the time that the election result was “obviously very disappointing for us”.

On the preliminary count from October 14, National and Act received enough of the party vote to hold the barest majority in the House - 61 seats out of 121.

Incoming prime minister-designate Christopher Luxon has consistently said his intention is to not talk about coalition negotiations in public but recently told media that talks were “progressing well”.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' political selling point appeared to be how unremarkable he is. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hipkins, also commonly referred to as the man they call Chippy, took the reigns of the Labour Party mid-term and only nine months out from this year’s election.

His succession followed a shock resignation from former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern.

At the time, the change of leadership came as a remarkable turn of events for someone whose political selling point appeared to be how unremarkable he is – hence the endless references to sausage rolls and pies.















