Chris Hipkins announces new Ukraine support package

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says New Zealand's resolve has not waned. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

New Zealand is increasing its military, humanitarian, legal and economic support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the new measures while visiting New Zealand Defence Force personnel training Ukrainian soldiers at the Salisbury Army Training area outside of London in Britain.

The new assistance includes extending the training deployment of 95 NZDF personnel until June 30, 2024, and adding two additional NZDF staff to conduct space training programmes for members of the Ukraine Armed Forces in Poland until the same date.

“For more than a year New Zealand has stood with the people of Ukraine as they have been subject to a brutal, unrelenting and illegal invasion by Russia,” Hipkins said.

“Since February last year, New Zealand has taken significant and unprecedented actions to support Ukraine, including the deployment of NZDF troops into Europe and passing the Russia Sanctions Act that has enabled us to impose targeted sanctions for the first time outside of the UN framework.’’

Over the past year, New Zealand has contributed more than $78 million of financial and military support.

The announcement also includes:

$2m to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund to support the provision of healthcare, food assistance, clean water, shelter and other assistance

$1.5m to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees providing humanitarian support

$500,000 towards a New Zealand Disaster Response Partnership with New Zealand NGOs on regional refugee response

$1.3m will go to the International Criminal Court’s Prosecutor’s office and Trust Fund to help ensure legal accountability and justice for victims in Ukraine

“Today’s package shows our resolve has not waned and our ongoing support for Ukraine and the international response has not diminished.’’

“Unfortunately the conflict appears set to continue for some time. We and like-minded partners will not back off and allow Russia to impose their might on the innocent people of Ukraine,” he said.

So far 440 NZDF personnel have been deployed to support Ukraine, with 279 directly involved in the artillery and infantry training being carried out in Britain.

Defence Minister Andrew Little said more than 1000 Ukraine military have been trained.

“The extension of this deployment of 95 personnel providing training and support for the Ukrainian armed forces for a further year demonstrates both our ongoing commitment to the defence of their homeland as well as the value of this commitment.

“In addition to the infantry training, the NZDF has been invited by the United States to support training of Ukrainian personnel in western-led space operations and increase their interoperability with like-minded partners. This work may also include the training of Polish Armed Forces personnel,” Little said.

NZDF personnel deployed to Europe will not enter Ukraine.

The NZDF will conclude its contribution of New Zealand-based open-source intelligence capability, which commenced in March 2022 to support Britain and other European partners’ intelligence requirements. More than 12 months on from the start of the invasion, this no longer requires New Zealand support.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta says New Zealand continues to condemn Russia's "egregious and illegal actions". Photo / NZME

Further sanctions

The Prime Minister has also announced further sanctions targeting those supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealand now has sanctions targeting more than 1500 Russian and Belarusian individuals and entities.

“These sanctions cover senior leaders of the Russian Federal Security Service [FSB], Russia’s internal security and intelligence service, the FSB itself, as well as other Russian individuals and entities who develop and procure weapons, technology and communication systems, and provide services such as transport and insurance - all vital to Russia’s ability to wage war,” she said.

“Iranian individuals and entities are also being sanctioned for providing direct military support to Russia for its illegal war in Ukraine.

“These sanctions are working. Our comprehensive trade sanctions have effectively decoupled the New Zealand and Russian economies. Since our trade sanctions were put in place total imports have fallen by almost 99 per cent.

“We continue to condemn Russia’s egregious and illegal actions. We repeat our call for President Putin to cease Russia’s war against Ukraine, withdraw troops and then enter diplomatic negotiations to resolve this war.”

Total New Zealand actions in response to the war in Ukraine:

Banned exports to Russian and Belarusian military and security forces.

Suspended diplomatic consultations with Russia.

Passed the historic Russia Sanctions Act under which we have passed sanctions (including those announced today) targeting:

Vladimir Putin and key members of his inner circle.

Senior leadership of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

All 620 members of the Russian parliament (State Duma and Federation Council).

All Russian ministers and governors.

More than 340 entities including state-owned enterprises, entities that are part of Russia’s military industrial complex, Donbas militia groups, Belarusian defence entities.

More than 100 oligarchs and close family with ties and influence with the Russian Government

19 financial institutions, including Russia’s Central Bank

37 individuals and entities involved in disinformation and cyber-attacks on Ukraine

35 Belarusian leaders

Almost 100 Russian-directed leaders in the Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples’ Republics and occupied Ukrainian regions

The Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation

11 Iranian individuals and seven Iranian entities for supplying drones to Russia

Banned all Russian and Belarusian government and military aircraft and vessels from New Zealand

Trade measures

Implemented a 35 per cent tariff on all Russian imports to New Zealand (this was due to expire in November but has been extended to 2025 to align with other sanctions)

Banned the import of Russian gold into New Zealand

Significantly expanded the export ban on Russia and Belarus to cover more industrial products of strategic importance (by adding more than 700 new prohibited tariff lines)

Banned the import of Russian oil, gas, and coal

Banned the export of oil exploration and oil production goods to Russia

Banned the import from and export to Russia of certain luxury goods

Other assistance to Ukraine

Provided direct support to Ukraine’s self-defence:

$11.35m of non-lethal military assistance to support Ukraine via the Nato Trust Fund and communications equipment procured from Tait

$7.5m to contribute to weapons and ammunition procurement by Britain

$4.1m to support commercial satellite access for the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence

Surplus NZDF equipment also sent to Ukraine. 1066 x body armour plates, 473 x helmets, 571 x camouflage vests/harness webbing

Deployment of defence force personnel to Britain, Belgium and Germany, to support Ukraine through training, intelligence, liaison, and logistics activities

Provided $14.93m in humanitarian assistance for refugees and those still inside Ukraine.

Provided $2.615m to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to support its investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, with funding for the Office of the Prosecutor and the Trust Fund for Victims

Secondment of a senior NZDF military officer to support the ICC investigation

Provided $1m to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights

Intervening as a third party in support of Ukraine’s International Court of Justice case against Russia

Established a special Ukraine visa for family members of Ukrainian New Zealanders plus other visa changes.

