Ten youths on a late-night joyride in a stolen car - some of them in the boot - had their evening cut short after coming to the attention of police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police attempted to stop a vehicle travelling in the Corstorphine area at 3.10am.

The car sped off but was soon located by police in Erskine Place, St Clair.

Police found the driver to be a youth who, along with nine others, was going for a late-night drive in a stolen Toyota Aqua.

Some of the passengers were travelling in the boot of the car.

The youth had been driving around and picking up friends and associates for about two hours before coming to police attention, Bond said.

Some of the passengers were aged under 14.

Police received no complaints about their manner of driving.

The 10 youths were taken home to their parents and referred to Youth Aid.

“Police Youth Aid will follow up with all the youth and their parents and reports of concern have been submitted to Oranga Tamariki,” Bond said.

