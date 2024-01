St John sent one ambulance, two responders and a helicopter, and the child was taken to Lakes District Hospital via road.

A child has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following an incident at a rural Queenstown address this evening.

The Herald understand the child may have fallen out of a window.

A St John spokesperson said they received the call around 9pm.

“We sent one ambulance, two responders and a helicopter, and the child was taken to Lakes District Hospital via road.”