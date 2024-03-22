Kiwis face the chop as ANZ moves work overseas, a thumbs up from the AA on new speed limit guidelines and Queen Camilla opens up on the King’s health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A child was taken to hospital after they were the victim of a dog attack in West Auckland on Thursday night.

Auckland Council animal management manager Elly Waitoa said “one of our animal management officers responded to a reported dog attack on a child in Uru Dr, Flat Bush”.

“The child who experienced the attack was hospitalised following the incident,” she said.

“Two dogs were impounded and the animal management team continue to investigate this incident.”

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a person receiving minor injuries by an animal at an address in Flat Bush on Thursday evening.

“The incident was reported to police around 7.30pm, and the matter was referred to Animal Control.”