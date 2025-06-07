Advertisement
New Zealand

Child sex offender Karl Salmon admits a raft of charges after further contact with girls

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Child sex offender Karl Salmon faces an indefinite prison term after targeting young girls not long after he was released from prison. Photo / 123rf

WARNING: This story discusses sexual offending against young people.

Child predator Karl Salmon had been out of jail for a matter of months when he began messaging a 13-year-old girl on social media and later met up with her to have sex.

He then went on to amass a

