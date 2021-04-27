Child seriously injured in incident in Ardmore, Auckland

A child has been seriously injured in an incident in Ardmore, South Auckland. Image / Google

A child has been seriously injured in an incident in Ardmore, South Auckland. Image / Google

A child has been seriously injured in an incident involving what is understood to be a piece of machinery in Auckland.

St John confirmed paramedics were called to a property in Ardmore, southeast Auckland, at 12.18pm.

An ambulance and rapid response unit were called to the scene and had initially been treating a patient in a moderate condition.

However, a spokeswoman said at 1.20pm that the patient's condition was now regarded as serious.

"We are transporting them to Middlemore Kidz First (Children's) Hospital," she said.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet clear.

However, the Herald understands a piece of machinery equipment is involved.