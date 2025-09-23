“One person was arrested for obstruction in relation to a disorder following the crash,” said a police spokesperson.
At 8.05pm Hato Hone St John were called to a related incident on Jura Place.
“One ambulance and one rapid response unit attended,” said a spokesperson.
“Two patients were transported to Christchurch Hospital. One of these patients was in a serious condition, and there is no patient status available for the second patient.”
It is understood the young person was injured in the crash.
Smith St was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination but has since re-opened.