A young child was taken to hospital after a crash in Christchurch last night where a man was also arrested following a disorder at the scene. Video / George Heard

Child seriously injured after crash and disorder incident in Christchurch

A young child was rushed to the hospital after a crash and disorder incident in Christchurch.

Two people were transported to hospital, one in a serious condition.

The Herald understands one of the victims was a young child - possibly a baby.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Smith St, Woolston about 7.50pm.