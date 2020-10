Emergency services attended the scene where a child was struck by a car in Kohimarama, Auckland. Photo / File

A child has been taken to Starship Hospital in a serious condition after being struck by a car in Kohimarama, Auckland.

Emergency services were at the scene of the incident, located on Allum St, after being called at about 7.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said a child had been struck by a car.

St John said the patient was being transported to Auckland's Starship Hospital in a serious condition.

Two St John vehicles were at the scene.