Child rushed to hospital after water incident in Auckland

Ambulance crews rushed to the scene after a child was injured in a water incident in Panmure. Photo / NZME

A child has been taken to Starship hospital after a water incident in the Auckland suburb of Panmure.

St John confirmed the incident happened around 3.35pm on Lagoon Drive.

The Herald understands the incident happened at the Lagoon Pool and Leisure Centre YMCA in Panmure.

A centre supervisor wouldn't talk to NZME.

More than 10 people have died in water-related incidents already in the past two weeks.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Matt Claridge earlier this described the loss of lives as a "tragic result".

Three more people drowned than the five-year average of seven over the official Christmas-New Year holiday period, which ran from 4pm on Christmas Eve to 6am today.

He said earlier it was particularly disappointing given the organisation's pre-Christmas water safety campaign.

"The toll is gut-wrenching. So many families have lost loved ones - a toddler, sons, daughters, friends - and while there's a whole community of people, including coastguard to surf lifeguards, maritime officers and many others, working hard to keep New Zealanders safe in the water, we can't do it alone.

"We need all New Zealanders to make water safety a priority today if we're to bring our horrific drowning toll down."