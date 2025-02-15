“She says the fact that Sahara was also raped, as she maintains is what happened, has made things even worse, as has been the judgment of others because it was her partner who killed her daughter.
“She cannot begin to understand why you did what you did ... and that it makes her sick that you have not admitted what you have done.
“She fails to understand why you pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not to rape. It hurts her that you have never apologised. She states that all she wanted was the truth and the truth would set her free, but that you will not give her that.”
Justice Clifford said Ratana’s offending was very serious – and made worse by three particular factors.
“The vulnerability of Sahara: it is difficult to imagine a more vulnerable victim than a very young child,” he said.
“The degree of harm to Sahara: the medical evidence was that she would have suffered from severe pain.
“The breach of trust involved: again, it is hard to imagine a greater breach of trust than that involved when a parent or caregiver sexually violates a young child placed in their care.”
The judge said the offending was clear – regardless of what Ratana admitted or denied.
“You sexually violated Sahara, causing her the severe pain the medical evidence referred to,” he said.
“That, in turn, distressed her and you reacted to that by killing her, albeit without murderous intent.
“I have to say that you may have been fortunate to not face a charge of murder.”
