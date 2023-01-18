Child killed in ‘freak accident’ in Upper Hutt was ‘delightful chap’ - family

Paxton Leofo was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Upper Hutt on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Paxton Leofo was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Upper Hutt on Monday. Photo / Supplied

The five-year-old boy killed in a “freak motor vehicle accident” in Upper Hutt has been named by family as Paxton ‘Pacca’ Leofo.

Police were called to the residential property in Kaitoke, Upper Hutt, shortly after 6pm on Monday but tragically Leofo died at the scene.

The death was referred to the coroner, and police are focused on supporting the family during this time.

A family spokesperson who was present at the time of the accident told the Herald Leofo was “a delightful chap”, who was passionate about rugby and always ready to play with his cousins and brother.

“He was indestructible. He played rugby and he had no fear – he was the kid swinging from the jungle gym by his toes. He had no fear.”

The grief that has consumed the family is immense - but the spokesperson was touched by the outpouring of love from the Upper Hutt community, saying it has been amazing.

“The church called and asked how many people to expect and honestly I’m thinking hundreds.”

The funeral will be a chance to celebrate Leofo, who had just started school and to dance to his favourite music.

“There won’t be any black. It’s all about colour and what he danced to. He will never be forgotten, we have our photos but more importantly we have our memories.”

Upper Hutt Junior Rams Rugby Football club has also confirmed the death of Leofo, saying their “hearts are so heavy”.

“Paxton is absolutely adored by his Toby Crosby team and his legacy will forever live on in their hearts, along with the hearts of those that had the pleasure of meeting him.

“We are truly honoured and blessed to have Paxton in our Rams Whānau.”

The Upper Hutt Rams also sent their condolences to Leofo and his family, saying he “will forever be a happy smiling young man with a twinkle in his eyes.

“He was not always angelic but he was always forgiven because his sense of adventure and fun made us all smile along with him.”

A Givealittle has been started by Leofo’s school to offer practical support to the family, with more than $3000 raised in 12 hours.